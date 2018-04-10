Excela to keep lab services in downtown Latrobe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Excela Health intends to improve and grow use of Latrobe Hospital while maintaining a Quick Draw walk-in center for routine blood work in Latrobe's downtown business district, an official with the health system told the city council this week.

“It helps us to get a sense of security that the plan is to grow the hospital,” Mayor Rosie Wolford said. She noted some doctors affiliated with Excela Health have moved their offices from downtown Latrobe to the new Excela Square at Latrobe ambulatory care center in adjacent Unity Township, and rumors have since swirled about the fate of the health system's remaining in-town services.

“It's our intention to keep a Quick Draw in-town,” said Al Novak Jr, Excela Health vice president and chief development officer. He could not say if the center would remain permanently at its current address, 813 Ligonier St. Hours there are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

Excela Square at Latrobe opened in early January as a one-stop center that consolidated medical practice and outpatient services from about 15 area locations. Since then, Novak said, the admissions rate at Latrobe Hospital has increased two percent each month.

The Unity facility is now the headquarters for Excela's family medicine residency program, which was the source of 268 of the recent admissions at Latrobe Hospital, and for the Excela Health Medical Group, which contributed an additional 217 admissions, Novak said.

Many outpatient services transferred to Excela Square from an area of Latrobe Hospital adjacent to the emergency department.

“We will be taking full advantage of that space,” Novak said of the vacated area. “We're looking at what can we bring into that outpatient area that will drive more people into the hospital. That's the key.”

Novak said Excela this summer will renovate post-surgical patient rooms on the hospital's fourth floor, following up on last year's fifth-floor upgrade. He said an additional floor is set for renovation in 2019 while there are longer-term plans to improve the hospital's operating rooms.

A parking revamp is in the works this year surrounding the hospital. Novak said the Lattanzio parking garage and the former Women's Care Services building will be demolished and replaced with at-grade parking lots and green spaces.

“We have a plan for greening that entire campus,” Novak said of the hospital and its environs.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.