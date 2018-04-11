No tax increase in preliminary Greensburg Salem School District budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's something very unusual about the first draft of Greensburg Salem School District's 2018-19 budget.

It doesn't call for a tax increase.

The district has raised taxes in 16 of the last 17 years. The last time taxes didn't go up was 2009.

But at this very early stage in the budget-crafting process, projected expenses are low enough and the district has enough money in reserves that a tax increase might not be necessary, even though the budget has a deficit, said business manager Jim Meyer.

“I'm not so sure this year is the right year to (raise taxes),” he said at Wednesday's school board discussion meeting..

However, that could change. The school board is considering several costly projects that are not included on the preliminary budget.

But the budget is starting in a good place, which is a rarity, said Superintendent Eileen Amato.

“The stars are aligned more, because we usually come into the budget in a big panic,” she said.

The $45.8 million preliminary budget has a projected deficit of about $394,000. The district has an estimated $4.1 million in reserve.

The Pennsylvania School Code states that if districts are not allowed to raise taxes if the money in their reserves is enough to cover at least 8 percent of their projected expenses.

That's the situation Greensburg Salem is in right now. Unless expenses go up, it cannot raise taxes.

“This is the first time we've ever had this conversation,” Meyer said.

“It's a good problem to have,” responded school board President Ron Mellinger.

There's a few reasons why this year's budget process is off to a better start than most.

The state will provide more than $261,000 in additional funding this year, plus an additional $34,179 for special education.

Health care costs are dropping more than $275,000 because of lower premiums and fewer district retirees collecting health care benefits.

However, there are some new expenses as well.

Salaries are going up more than $536,000 because of scheduled raises and the proposed hiring of a new teacher at Hutchinson Elementary School.

Pension costs are going up almost $318,000, and the district plans to spend more than $406,000 on new equipment, including new laptops for teachers.

Even with the $394,000 deficit, the district's finances would be in good shape if the budget passes as-is, Meyer said. However, changes are likely.

“If we do nothing with this budget, we know we're going to have $3.7 million left in our fund balance. But we all know we're going to do something with this budget.”

The biggest unanswered question is how much the board will allocate for major building improvements. The district is expected to have about $91,000 in its capital fund at the end of the school year. The preliminary budget doesn't allocate any more money for it.

However, the board has been discussing numerous projects, including “mousetrap” entrances at all five schools to improve security.

Creating these entrances would cost an estimated $2.5 million.

The board will approve a more formal proposed budget by May 16. It then has until June 20 to make further changes before adopting a final budget.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.