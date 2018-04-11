Fire closes curtain on Hi-Way Playground strip club's checkered history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Depending on your point of view, the fiery end of the Hi-Way Playground on Wednesday morning was either the sad coda for an unpretentious dive or a property improvement.

The former strip club and adult bookstore just off the Yukon exit of Interstate 70 burned down in the early hours of Wednesday, and firefighters had to return when the flames rekindled at 6 a.m. and around noon.

The fire is being investigated by a state police fire marshal.

There was little chance of saving the wood and metal frame building on State Route 3010 in South Huntingdon, which was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, said Tracy Pravlik, a lieutenant with the Yukon Volunteer Fire Department.

As volunteers attacked the flames from the exterior, the roof and some walls collapsed.

It was a swift ending to a chapter in Westmoreland County's few ventures into adult entertainment.

Several online reviews noted the club's dive-bar atmosphere, whether as a selling point, a drawback or just a barometer for where to set visitors' expectations.

“The Playground is either a crappy shack along an interstate highway or a great place to go for good trashy, raw and unpretentious fun,” wrote one reviewer in 2009.

Another reviewer was disappointed that the only woman working the club during his 2013 visit was behind the counter in the adult bookstore at the front of the building.

“The girl at the front desk didn't feel like dancing on stage, so she gave me the following options: 1) buy a lap dance from her; 2) buy a VIP dance from her; or, 3) get the (expletive) out,” wrote the reviewer, under the blogger name “Peter Tips.” “I chose option 1 so that's what this review is based on, but I really should have chosen option 3.”

The club, which had been closed since at least 2014, was part of a 2013 lawsuit filed in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas by a man who was attacked by another patron.

Daniel Walsh alleged that he had to use a port-a-potty outside the club because its restrooms were not working during a visit in 2011; once outside he ran into a man assaulting a woman in the parking lot. When Walsh tried to intervene, the defendant, Devon Evans, cut Walsh on the face.

Walsh sued the club and its owners for unspecified damages, claiming that if the club had security or working restrooms, the attack would not have happened. But the case was dismissed that year because the property owner, E.D. Lewis of Imperial argued he was not responsible for Evans' conduct and the property didn't contribute to his behavior. A second lawsuit that named Evans as a defendant was dismissed in 2015.

A working phone number could not be found for Lewis, who purchased the property for about $55,600 in a 2009 tax sale.

According to a 1996 Associated Press article , two of the former owners, William Robert Birdseye and his son, William Richard Birdseye, were sentenced to prison for operating a corrupt organization, distributing pornography, using illegal wiretaps and promoting prostitution, though it did not say what role, if any, the club had in the crimes.

The Hi-Way Playground still had a functioning website as of Wednesday, offering a “virtual tour,” a schedule of the dancers last updated in May 2002, and profiles and pictures for several of them. A message left for the listed administrator was not immediately returned.

Birdseye once owned Murrysville Video News, an adult bookstore on Route 22, among other pornography businesses.

The bookstore, which opened in 1975 under the name Adult World, has a colorful and sometimes violent history marked by two slayings.

In 1977, a war over the bookstore between two factions escalated into a shootout. Birdseye and another store operator, John VanEmburg, were in a turf war with Adult World operator Allen Morrow of eastern Pennsylvania. Birdseye was the building's legal owner at the time. He and VanEmburg barricaded themselves in the building with a small arsenal. Morrow, at least five other men and a Doberman stormed the building. Two of Morrow's cronies were struck by shotgun fire.

Staff writer Jeff Himler contributed. Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.