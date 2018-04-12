$4.1M of water line replacements OK'd by Westmoreland municipal authority

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members approved $4.1 million of water line replacement projects to be completed this summer to upgrade water quality and fire protection capabilities.

The projects call for the installation of 4 miles of larger pipes and new fire hydrants, said authority manager Michael Kukura.

“We're trying to be proactive and improve those areas,” Kukura said.

The work is expected to impact about 335 existing water customers in Greensburg, Hempfield, North Huntingdon, Mt. Pleasant Township, Murrysville and Parks Township, Armstrong County.

Officials said water line replacements for earmarked for customers in the Larkspur Circle and Magnolia Drive areas of Mt. Pleasant; Forest Lane and Prospect Avenue in Murrysville; the Sunset Valley neighborhood and Harmony Lane, Bluebird Drive and Wren Drive in North Huntingdon; North Maple Avenue in Greensburg; First Street and Dime Road in Parks; Penn Adamsburg Road and Molise Court in Hempfield.

Details of the projects can be found on the authority's website.

The construction will be paid for from $140 million the authority borrowed in 2016 for capital improvements to its water and sewer systems.

Officials said that over the last decade the authority invested about $332 million in improvements to its infrastructure and plan an additional $150 million in upgrades over the next five years.

The authority serves more than 120,000 water customers in five counties. It also operates sewer service for nearly 25,000 customers.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.