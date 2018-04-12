Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

$4.1M of water line replacements OK'd by Westmoreland municipal authority

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 4:21 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members approved $4.1 million of water line replacement projects to be completed this summer to upgrade water quality and fire protection capabilities.

The projects call for the installation of 4 miles of larger pipes and new fire hydrants, said authority manager Michael Kukura.

“We're trying to be proactive and improve those areas,” Kukura said.

The work is expected to impact about 335 existing water customers in Greensburg, Hempfield, North Huntingdon, Mt. Pleasant Township, Murrysville and Parks Township, Armstrong County.

Officials said water line replacements for earmarked for customers in the Larkspur Circle and Magnolia Drive areas of Mt. Pleasant; Forest Lane and Prospect Avenue in Murrysville; the Sunset Valley neighborhood and Harmony Lane, Bluebird Drive and Wren Drive in North Huntingdon; North Maple Avenue in Greensburg; First Street and Dime Road in Parks; Penn Adamsburg Road and Molise Court in Hempfield.

Details of the projects can be found on the authority's website.

The construction will be paid for from $140 million the authority borrowed in 2016 for capital improvements to its water and sewer systems.

Officials said that over the last decade the authority invested about $332 million in improvements to its infrastructure and plan an additional $150 million in upgrades over the next five years.

The authority serves more than 120,000 water customers in five counties. It also operates sewer service for nearly 25,000 customers.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me