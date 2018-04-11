Addiction awareness picnic moves to Latrobe, Arnold parks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Project Stand, an annual Westmoreland County picnic that offers encouragement in the struggle against substance addiction, is branching out to two locations in its fourth year.

Celebration of Hope and Awareness picnics are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Legion Keener Park in Latrobe and on Sept. 15 at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. A single picnic was held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg last year.

The picnics will feature a 1:30 p.m. prayer circle and speakers who will share their experiences. Also planned are live music, vendors, a balloon release, a petting zoo, a Bounce House attraction, an auction, informational displays and vendors.

The picnics are sponsored by Faith Forward of Latrobe, a faith-based center that provides people with resources,counseling and encouragement to overcome life's obstacles.

According to the organization's website , the picnics are meant to “celebrate those who have overcome addiction and those who want to continue to fight,” while providing “an opportunity for people to learn more about prevention, to talk about treatment and recovery, and to bring forward solutions for change.”

More information is available at faithforwardpa.com or 724-539-7900.