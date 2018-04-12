Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

1 man killed in Mt. Pleasant Township trailer fire

Matthew Santoni and Jacob Tierney | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
One man was killed and a mobile home was destroyed in a fire Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Jacob Tierney
One man was killed and a mobile home was destroyed in a fire Thursday, April 12, 2018.

One man was killed in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Thursday morning in Mount Pleasant Township.

The initial calls for a fire in the 400 block of McGinnis Road came in at about 8 a.m. Thursday, a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames; they were concerned about whether anyone had been trapped inside because a car was still in the driveway.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, then went inside, where they found the man dead in what appeared to be the living room, said Dave Trout, assistant fire chief for Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Company.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

“Trailers are tough. They tend to go up fairly quickly,” Trout said.

One end of the trailer was completely destroyed.

There are no hydrants in the area, but tanker trucks from Kecksburg and surrounding fire companies had enough water to extinguish the fire, Trout said.

There did not appear to be smoke detectors in the structure, according to Trout.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office and a State Police fire marshall are investigating.

Matthew Santoni and Jacob Tierney are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Santoni at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni. Reach Tierney at 724 836 6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @Soolseem.

