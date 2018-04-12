Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Arnold murder investigators found blood everywhere, detective testifies

Rich Cholodofsky
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Robert Briestensky
Robert Briestensky
Robert Briestensky of Brackenridge, accused of the October, 2012 murders of Bonnie Lee Broadwater and her adult son, Lance Holt, in Arnold.
Robert Briestensky of Brackenridge, accused of the October, 2012 murders of Bonnie Lee Broadwater and her adult son, Lance Holt, in Arnold.

Updated 12 hours ago

An Arnold mother and her son were beaten so badly in their home nearly five years ago that investigators found a pool of blood one floor below where their bodies lay.

Retired Westmoreland County Detective Hugh Shearer testified Thursday in the third day of the double murder trial of Robert Briestensky that blood from multiple head wounds inflicted on Bonnie Broadwater and Lance Holt seeped through the floor and dripped down a basement pillar.

Briestensky, 44, of Brackenridge, Allegheny County, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the beating deaths of Broadwater, 46, and Holt, 24. Their bodies were discovered Oct. 4, 2012.

Shearer, the only witnesses to testify Thursday, described blood that was pooled and splattered throughout the home as jurors looked at more than 140 photographs taken shortly after the bodies were discovered.

Jurors also saw the blood-soaked wooden baseball bat that investigators contend Briestensky used in the murder. In his opening statement to the jury on Tuesday, District Attorney John Peck said Briestensky's DNA was on the bat as well as on a blood-soaked jacket and ball cap in the home.

Authorities believe the victims' decomposed bodies had been in the house for about a week before they were found.

“Both their face and hair were saturated with coagulated blood. Their forehead and tops of their heads had very deep contusions from some sort of blunt instrument,” Shearer testified.

Police found Briestensky's fingerprints on a soda can and a plastic grocery bag, Shearer told jurors.

Investigators discovered more than a dozen pill bottles filled with painkillers and other prescription medication, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a hollowed-out book with $450 hidden inside, Shearer said.

The prosecution contends Briestensky routinely visited Broadwater to purchase drugs.

Briestensky has claimed he was not at the home when Broadwater and Holt were killed.

During questioning from defense attorney Greg Cecchetti, Shearer testified it was likely that both Broadwater and Holt were lying on the floor when they were killed.

“Lance Holt was beaten where he was found. Bonnie Broadwater was beat by the foot of the bed and rolled over,” Shearer told jurors.

The trial is scheduled to resume Friday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

click me