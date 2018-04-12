Republicans Reschenthaler, Saccone to speak Thursday night in Latrobe
Updated 38 minutes ago
Republican congressional candidates Rick Saccone and Guy Reschenthaler will speak at an event Thursday night in Latrobe.
The two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Southwestern Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District have sparred over who would best represent the district, which covers Washington, Fayette, Greene and part of Westmoreland counties. Neither candidate lives in the district.
Reschenthaler, 34, a state senator from Jefferson Hills, has said Saccone's recent loss to Democrat Conor Lamb in a special election for Congress embarrassed regional Republicans. Saccone, 60, a state representative from Elizabeth Township, said he would run a positive campaign, adding that Reschenthaler's comments show he “fancies himself.”
The men will give speeches separately at the free public event at DiSalvo's Station starting at 7 p.m. People who attend will be able to talk with the candidates until 9 p.m. The public portion of the event follows a private fundraising reception.