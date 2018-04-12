Police: McKeesport man tried to force pills into woman's mouth during sexual assault in Smithton
A McKeesport man tried to shove pills into a Smithton woman's mouth as he sexually assaulted her last year, according to state police.
Lamon Anton Johnson, 35, pointed a handgun at the woman inside her home sometime overnight between May 9 and 10, police said.Johnson allegedly refused to leave and pushed the woman onto a bed, tried to shove the pills in her mouth and pull down her pants. Police said in court papers the woman spit out the pills and was able to push Johnson away.
He eventually left.
Police filed charges against him on May 11, 2017, but Johnson wasn't arrested until Wednesday during a warrant sweep. He was jailed on $25,000 bond on charges of rape, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and indecent assault.
He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for April 23.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.