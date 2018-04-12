Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County rehires finance director, raises salary

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Westmoreland County's new finance director is its former finance director.

Commissioners on Thursday announced that Meghan McCandless will resume her job as head of the county's budget office after leaving the position in January for a job at Westmoreland County Community College.

Commissioners Ted Kopas and Charles Anderson, along with Controller Jeffrey Balzer, voting as members of the salary board, increased the annual salary for the job to $69,542 and announced that McCandless will be rehired.

“We're going back to the future. This interview process revealed we already had the best candidate,” Kopas said.

The county's finance office, which for the past two months has been run by assistant director Angela Matson, oversees the county's $336 million budget and investments and is responsible for drafting the annual spending plan the commissioners approve in December.

Kopas said McCandless, 34, of North Huntingdon, left the job only after commissioners would not agree to a raise and several months after her former deputy transferred to assume a deputy director position with the county's public safety department.

Commissioners recently interviewed three finalists for the finance position but could not find an applicant willing to take the job with a starting salary of $57,000. McCandless earned about $64,000 when she resigned.

Commissioner Gina Cerilli said she preferred hiring a new director rather than have McCandless return at a higher salary. Cerilli voted against raising the salary for the position.

“I thought we needed a fresh set of eyes,” Cerilli said, noting that she voted against the salary hike for financial reasons.

“Now we set a precedent, and every department head is going to want a raise,” Cerilli said.

McCandless is expected to resume the finance job in about two weeks, commissioners said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

