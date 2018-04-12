Jeannette Community Garden wins Love That Lot contest
Updated 17 hours ago
The Jeannette Community Garden has won the Westmoreland County Land Bank's inaugural Love That Lot contest, the redevelopment program announced Thursday.
Voters on the county's Facebook page selected the garden to win the $500 “public display of affection” award that will fund further revitalization efforts.
Enercon Services Inc. of Atlanta is the award's sponsor. The national company provides engineering, surveying, environmental, technical and management services and has an office in New Stanton.
The project at the corner of Clay Avenue and Seventh Street demolished a blighted building and replaced it with the garden. It allows residents to grow their own food and learn about the benefits of healthy eating, said Mayor Curtis Antoniak.
Other nominated community projects included the Blooming Pocket Park in Latrobe and the Sewickley Township Flag Park.
Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.