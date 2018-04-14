Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Ligonier woman named Pro Bono Attorney of the Year

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Noteworthy: The Westmoreland Bar Foundation named Artuso, a recently retired Social Security judge, its 2018 Pro Bono Attorney of the Year. This award is given to the attorney who has provided volunteer legal representation of indigent Westmoreland County residents. Since her retirement, Artuso donated her time to and represented individuals with Social Security cases primarily in the area of Social Security overpayments and eligibility. The Pro Bono Program of Westmoreland County provides free legal representation to those who qualify according to income guidelines and case merit. This past year, members of the Westmoreland Bar Association volunteered their time to represent more than 600 individuals in civil matters.

Age: 65

Residence: Ligonier Borough

Family: Son, Joseph Roth

Education: Ligonier High School, class of 1971; bachelor's degree in political science from Bucknell University in 1975; Dickinson School of Law, 1978.

Background: Private practice lawyer from 1978 to 2008; Administrative Social Security Judge, 2008 to 2016.

Quote: “It's a marvelous way for me to continue practicing law, with many fewer demands and productivity. I can help people who don't have good access to legal services. It's very satisfying and gratifying for me and the clients, I hope.”

— Rich Cholodofsky

