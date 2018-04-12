Shuey Burger bashes start Saturday in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shuey Burgers are back.

Organizers are preparing to sell more than 1,600 onion-loaded burgers at Saturday's bash at the Highland Avenue hose company.

It's the first bash of the season.

The burger sales have been around in one form or another since the 1950s. They've become the signature fundraiser for the department.

Shuey Burgers are named for the late Louis Shuey, a longtime Greensburg firefighter.

There will be more to see and do at the burger bashes this year, since Chairwoman Elysia Battistella.

“We wanted it to be more interesting, more fun,” she said.

A DJ will be live at Saturday's sale, and each of this year's bashes will feature an entertainer or partnering organization.

Battistella said the old-fashioned burger bashes were getting a little boring.

“You'd come and get your Shuey Burger, and there was no music, no nothing, so we decided, well, let's spice it up a little bit,” she said.

The full schedule of this year's burger bashes is here:

• 11 a.m. April 14, featuring CJ the DJ

• 4 p.m. May 11, featuring the Westmoreland County Animal Response Team

• 4 p.m. June 8, featuring the Westmoreland County Food Bank

• 4 p.m. July 13, featuring the Greensburg Bloodhound Team

• 4 p.m. August 10, Oldies Night featuring the department's antique fire truck

• 11 a.m. Sept. 8, featuring a vendor show

• 11 a.m. Oct. 6, Oktoberfest event featuring All Saints Brewery and live music.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.