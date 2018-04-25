Seton Hill holds 14th Congressional District debate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What a difference six weeks can make.

The bitter, hard-fought battle that characterized the March 13 special congressional election seemed barely visible in the rear view mirror Wednesday night as a lineup of candidates seeking nominations in the May 15 primary faced local voters at a town hall forum at Seton Hill University.

Guy Reschenthaler and Rick Saccone, the Republican lawmakers squaring off in a heated battle for the GOP nomination in the new 14th District — which includes Green, Fayette, Washington and western Westmoreland County — sent regrets.

But three of four Democrats — Bibiana Boerio, Adam Sedlock and Tom Prigg were on hand. A fourth Democrat, Bob Solomon, did not attend the event sponsored by the College Republicans and College Democrats.

As Seton Hill students Penny Fjellanger and Sebastian Murabito introduced the candidates, the three Democrats stressed the need for an end to the partisan gridlock that has taken over politics.

Sedlock, 64, a Fayette County psychologist who ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign in the former 9th Congressional District in 2016, said he'd be “a conduit” to take the needs of the community he grew up in to Washington.

Prigg, 48, a neuroscience researcher who grew up in Fayette County, said he's concerned about a country “more divided than ever, but I believe every one of these problems are solvable.”

Boerio, 64, stressed her childhood as the daughter of a UAW member. The Latrobe woman whose career crossed a variety of divides, first as a Ford Motor Co. executive, later as chief of staff to Congressman Joe Sestak and finally as interim president of Seton Hill, smiled as she said “I want Mister Rogers to be proud of the little girl who grew up in the Rogers-McFeeley swimming pool.”

The three Democrats agreed on many issues, including the need to mount a concerted effort against the opioid epidemic and to boost local infrastructure.

They differed largely on health care. Both Sedlock and Prigg said a single-payer Medicare-for-all program is the only viable option to end America's health care dilemma. Both insisted it would be more cost efficient than the Affordable Care Act programs now in place.

Boerio, who stressed that she had read “every word of the Affordable Care Act” while on Sestak's staff, said that may be an admirable end, but it's not an immediately reachable goal.

“We don't know how to get people off employer-based health care. Medicare Choice is a plan that gives us a way to get to single-payer by giving people the choice of when to move off employer plans,” she said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib