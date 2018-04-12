Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Firefighters fight S. Huntingdon brush fire

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 10:06 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Firefighters from at least five fire departments were battling a brush fire in a wooded area in South Huntingdon Township for more than an hour Thursday night.

Using all-terrain 4 x 4 Polaris vehicles and brush trucks, firefighters from Turkeytown, Yukon, East Huntingdon, Smithton, and Collinsburg were able to get into the woods to fight the fire, which was reported at about 8:30 p.m.

The fire was in the woods along Route 31 and Waltz Mill Road, a Westmoreland County Public Safety supervisor said.

Fire trucks were staging at the Mendon Elementary School along Route 31 near Ruffsdale, but the fire was not close to the school, according to witnesses.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867. Joe Napsha contributed to this story.

