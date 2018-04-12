Hempfield, New Ken, Pittsburgh housing projects get tax credits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Low-income housing tax credits were conditionally awarded to projects in New Kensington, Hempfield and the Pittsburgh area, the state said Thursday.

The awards were among 39 multi-family housing developments statewide that received a total of $43.4 million in the low-income housing tax credits and about $3.8 million in PennHOMES funding. The tax credits are administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and were approved by its board.

The projects in the region that were conditionally awarded the tax credits, the number of units and developer are:

• Odin View, 47 units, Hempfield; Westmoreland County Housing Authority

• Pioneer Apartments, 36 units, New Kensington; Family Services of Western Pa.

• Doughboy Affordable Living, 35 units, Lawrenceville; Action Housing Inc.

• Fairchance Senior Housing, 36 units, Fairchance; Fayette County Community Action Agency

• Ohringer Building, 35 units, Braddock; Ohringer Arts

• Riverview Towers, 191 units, Pittsburgh; Riverview Towers Apartments

When the housing projects are completed, the developments receiving conditional funding will preserve and create an additional 1,941 rental housing units for Pennsylvanians, the state said.

“These tax credits are crucial because they fill a current void in the housing marketplace,” said Gov. Wolf. “Low-income housing tax credits make possible the construction of affordable rental housing that otherwise wouldn't get built.

