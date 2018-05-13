Norwin center offers activities for active older adults

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a young woman, Sherri Kovalcin liked working with people decades older than herself.

“I've always worked with geriatrics” and enjoy helping people, said Kovalcin, 57, of North Huntingdon.

A certified activity director, she had worked at a McKeesport care center and operated Generations In Care, which aided seniors seeking assisted living arrangements.

As she was nearing the half-century mark, Kovalcin and friend Rose Buric, who is now retired, wanted to operate a center for older adults who do not feel they are seniors in the same way as their parents' generation. She, Buric and Deb Crossman had been running the Baldock Health Care Resource Center, providing information on programs for seniors from a storefront in downtown Irwin.

“We wanted to do something for the (age) 50 and up, to get them to live healthy. The senior citizen centers are not going to serve the baby boomers,” said Kovalcin, the mother of three adult children.

And so they opened the nonprofit Norwin Community Resource Center in 2012 in a spacious two-story building that James W. Shirley Sr. built adjacent to his funeral home in North Huntingdon about 20 years ago. The center is home to a variety of activities — exercise classes, computer instruction, art, cooking, social groups, health initiatives and card clubs.

“We wanted something different. This was a perfect fit for us,” said Kovalcin, managing director of the center.

That perfect fit had been the Shirley family social hall and home to a gift shop from 2001 to 2010, according to Shirley's autobiography, “The Life and Times of James W. Shirley Sr.” After Shirley moved his gift shop to another building on his property, it sat vacant for a few years before the community resource center moved in, Kovalcin said.

Exercise instructor Carol Hill of Penn Township said the location and facilities have been a perfect fit for the men and women who take her classes.

“My Silver Sneakers ladies were hunting for a home” and the center provided it, said Hill, also a board member.

“I really felt like I found a home here. I wanted to be part of it and see it grow,” said Hill.

For Judy Filipowski of North Huntingdon, an independent insurance agent, the center is a place where she can help seniors navigate the often confusing world of Medicare regulations and services.

“We sort of advocate for the people,” Filipowski said.

The community's response has been positive, as seen in the increase in the number of people using the center, said Craig Kovalcin, Sherri's husband. By registering those who take classes, the center has seen its usage rise from 10,460 in its first full year of operation in 2013 to 17,720 last year, Craig Kovalcin said.

The center has become a place where people make connections, where they can get out of their homes and mingle with others, Kovalcin said.

“This is a lifeline to a lot of people. It's really a big community for the people,” said Craig Kovalcin, the center's business manager.

The broad variety of activities at the center attracts more people, so those older adults who may be living on their own don't become “socially isolated,” Hill said.

“I've seen many, many women make fast friends through this place,” Hill said.

The center is able to remain a resource for people with the help of more than 15 volunteers. Revenue is generated to pay the rent by getting donations from those taking classes, as well as from sponsorships from about 30 businesses. The rental of the facility for events such as baby showers, bridal showers and wedding anniversaries also provides money, Kovalcin said.

Kovalcin said she would like to obtain a van to bring people to the resource center. She also hopes to initiate a call center where people would call seniors to make sure they are doing well, especially those whose families have moved away. It would be the equivalent of the “check on welfare” calls that police make on a person, Kovalcin said.

She gets the greatest joy from seeing widows and widowers taking advantage of the opportunities the center offers them to forge ahead with their lives in the midst of their sorrow.

“You see them get back into life. That is the best thing,” Kovalcin said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.