Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

State grant targets Westmoreland job training

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Friday, April 13, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Development Board was awarded a $252,000 state grant Friday to beef up job training programs for people who face barriers to employment.

The grant also was earmarked to fund programs to create a larger pool of trained technicians for manufacturers and to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises by providing parts for production runs.

“These grants will allow us to expand the state's pipeline of workers for targeted industry sectors and establish pathways as a route for career advancement and development, which means increased employment opportunities for all Pennsylvanians,” said Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Gov. Wolf's recognizes that developing opportunities for job training will result in a workforce of highly trained and skilled employees, which is why he is proposing a $50 million investment in workforce development funding with the PAsmart initiative.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me