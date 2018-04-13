State grant targets Westmoreland job training
The Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Development Board was awarded a $252,000 state grant Friday to beef up job training programs for people who face barriers to employment.
The grant also was earmarked to fund programs to create a larger pool of trained technicians for manufacturers and to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises by providing parts for production runs.
“These grants will allow us to expand the state's pipeline of workers for targeted industry sectors and establish pathways as a route for career advancement and development, which means increased employment opportunities for all Pennsylvanians,” said Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Gov. Wolf's recognizes that developing opportunities for job training will result in a workforce of highly trained and skilled employees, which is why he is proposing a $50 million investment in workforce development funding with the PAsmart initiative.”
