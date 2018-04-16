Police: Man choked Westmoreland prison guard
Updated 20 hours ago
A Westmoreland County Prison inmate choked a jail guard after returning to the facility from the Allegheny County Jail, according to police.
Jordan Taylor Cosgrove, 27, was arrested Friday on aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats charges.
County detectives reported in court papers that Cosgrove returned on March 15 to the Westmoreland County Prison and, while in the booking area, refused to follow orders from corrections officers. When a corrections officer moved Cosgrove into a cell, police said Cosgrove grabbed the guard and put his arm around the guard's throat, choking him, when both fell to the ground, detectives said.
Cosgrove is accused of threatening to stab the guard and others who arrived to help, according to court papers.
He is being held on $100,000 bond. An April 27 preliminary hearing is set.
