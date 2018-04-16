Envirothon competition April 30 tests knowledge of natural world

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An annual academic competition that tests high school students' knowledge of the natural world will take place April 30 at Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg.

This year, 95 students from nine Westmoreland County high schools are scheduled to participate in the Envirothon, hosted annually by the Westmoreland Conservation District.

During the hands-on competition, students will be asked to identify an amphibian, measure a tree or examine animal skulls to identify the species.

They will be asked to answer questions about forestry, soil, land use, aquatic ecology and wildlife, and to address an environmental issue.

This year's issue focuses on the benefits of grassland and pastureland management.

“This is a tough competition, and students have a significant amount of information to study in addition to their regular coursework. All of these students should be commended for their hard work,” said Jen Novak, education program coordinator for the Westmoreland Conservation District.

The students participating this year come from the following schools: Burrell High School, Derry Area High School, Franklin Regional Senior High School, Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Kiski Area High School, Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School, Norwin High School, Southmoreland High School and Yough Senior High School.

The team that wins the Westmoreland County competition will advance to the state competition, to be held in May at Susquehanna University and Camp Mt. Luther in Snyder and Union counties.

