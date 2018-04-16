Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Envirothon competition April 30 tests knowledge of natural world

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, April 16, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant high school students measure the diameter of a tulip poplar at Twin Lakes Park during the 2015 Envirothon competition. This year's Westmoreland County competition will be held on April 30 and will feature nine area high schools.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Mt. Pleasant high school students measure the diameter of a tulip poplar at Twin Lakes Park during the 2015 Envirothon competition. This year's Westmoreland County competition will be held on April 30 and will feature nine area high schools.

Updated 20 hours ago

An annual academic competition that tests high school students' knowledge of the natural world will take place April 30 at Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg.

This year, 95 students from nine Westmoreland County high schools are scheduled to participate in the Envirothon, hosted annually by the Westmoreland Conservation District.

During the hands-on competition, students will be asked to identify an amphibian, measure a tree or examine animal skulls to identify the species.

They will be asked to answer questions about forestry, soil, land use, aquatic ecology and wildlife, and to address an environmental issue.

This year's issue focuses on the benefits of grassland and pastureland management.

“This is a tough competition, and students have a significant amount of information to study in addition to their regular coursework. All of these students should be commended for their hard work,” said Jen Novak, education program coordinator for the Westmoreland Conservation District.

The students participating this year come from the following schools: Burrell High School, Derry Area High School, Franklin Regional Senior High School, Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Kiski Area High School, Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School, Norwin High School, Southmoreland High School and Yough Senior High School.

The team that wins the Westmoreland County competition will advance to the state competition, to be held in May at Susquehanna University and Camp Mt. Luther in Snyder and Union counties.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me