Seton Hill honors Sisters of Charity

Seton Hill University will recognize the contributions of The Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill with the University Presidential Medal of Distinction at the school's Centennial Commencement Program on May 12.

The Sisters of Charity, who have been a critical part of Seton Hill since the university's founding in 1918, become only the third recipient to be so honored.

“The Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill remain extraordinary partners in our shared mission to educate students in the tradition of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton to think and act critically, creatively and ethically as productive members of society committed to transforming the world,” Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger said, announcing the award. “As Seton Hill celebrates its 100-year history, The Presidential Medal of Distinction recognizes our partnership with the Sisters of Charity and celebrates their pioneering vision to charter a four-year college and their inspiring leadership that continues to permeate and advance all we do at the university.”

Sr. Catherine Meinert, provincial puperior and president of the U.S. Province of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, said, “The Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill are truly honored to receive the Seton Hill University Presidential Medal of Distinction.”

“As it was in 1918, so too, it is in 2018 — the history of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill is linked with the university. We remain part of Seton Hill and its enterprise to educate students. As alumnae, faculty members and trustees, the Sisters of Charity are proud to be part of Seton Hill University as it pursues its mission in the spirit of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton,” Meinert said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib