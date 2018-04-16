Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Juried art exhibit coming to Saint Vincent College this fall

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, April 16, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
'The Good Samaritan,' a digital photograph by Christopher Ruane of Murrysville, was among the works displayed in the fourth Nationwide Juried Catholic Arts Competition and Exhibition at Saint Vincent College in 2012. The seventh biennial exhibition opens this fall.
The seventh biennial Nationwide Juried Catholic Arts Competition and Exhibition at Saint Vincent College is accepting submissions through Aug. 3.

The exhibit is held every other year at the Saint Vincent Gallery and attracts entries from all over the world. It was established in 2001 by Benedictine Brother Nathan Cochran, former curator and director of the gallery, as a way to foster the arts of the Western Christian tradition.

This year's juror is Elizabeth Lev, an art historian who specializes in Christian art and architecture, Baroque painting and sculpture, and High Renaissance art. She is professor of art and architecture for the Italian campuses of Christendom College and Duquesne University.

Subjects sought include scenes from the life, passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ; other biblical scenes, stories and characters; depictions of saints and their lives; current and historical events in the life of the Catholic Church; depictions of the seven sacraments; and personifications of the corporal works of mercy.

Prizes are $1,000 for best of show, $750 for second place, $500 for third place and $250 each for four juror mentions.

The prize reception will be held on Oct. 28, and the exhibit will run from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2.

The gallery is located on the third floor of the Robert S. Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College, Unity.

Other subject restrictions and guidelines can be found at gallery.stvincent.edu/upcoming_exhibitions .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

