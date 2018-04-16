Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe couple adds $2M to gift for IUP science and math building

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, April 16, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
Debra and Tim Cejka
Submitted
Debra and Tim Cejka

Updated 14 hours ago

Part-time Latrobe residents Tim and Debra Cejka have pledged $2 million toward a new science and mathematics building at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, adding to their earlier $5 million donation benefiting the project.

The couple, who are IUP alumni, announced their newest gift Friday, during the state-owned university's annual Celebration of Philanthropy. The additional money completes a match the Pennsylvania Department of General Services requires to begin construction of the new facility.

“We are so impressed with all the work we've seen at IUP in the last several years,” Tim Cejka said. “We believe in the university's vision. We believe in the vision of [IUP's] College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.”

Debra said the Cejkas want to “ensure the new science facility is everything our students need it to be to become the next leaders in science, industry, health care and education.”

The Cejkas, both members of the IUP Class of 1973, split their time between Latrobe and Houston. Tim Cejka is the retired CEO of ExxonMobil Exploration Company and vice president of ExxonMobil. The Cejkas co-chair the Natural Sciences and Mathematics component of IUP's Imagine Unlimited fundraising campaign, which also supports a range of scholarships, an executive-in-residence program for IUP's Eberly College of Business and Information Technology, programs for the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement, and health care simulation programs and facilities,

Based on the strength of donor support, the university has increased the fundraising goal from $40 million to $75 million. Campaign leaders noted, as of Friday, $53 million was raised and is expected to reach the larger goal in the next three years.

John and Char Kopchick, IUP alumni from Athens, Ohio, have announced they will contribute $23 million toward science and mathematics initiatives — the largest single gift in the university's history.

Other notable campaign donors include: William and Judy Scheeren of Greensburg, who serve on IUP's College of Education and Communications Advancement Council and committed $1.4 million to initiatives in that college; campaign co-chairs William and Audrey Madia, of Montara, Calif., who committed $1 million to science and mathematics initiatives; and Terry Serafini of Pittsburgh, who gave $1 million in support of campus beautification and mathematics and business initiatives.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me