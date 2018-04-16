Former state senate aide in Fayette intends to fight sex assault charges, attorney says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Connellsville councilman and legislative aide Brad W. Geyer, charged last week by police with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over three years, vehemently denies the charges, his attorney said Monday.

Geyer, 36, of Connellsville, a former aide to state Sen. Pat Stefano of Fayette County, was arraigned on 11 counts of indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old and single counts of corruption of minors and providing alcohol to a minor in connection with alleged incidents between May 2015 and May 2017.

“I can tell you that Brad denies each and every one of the allegations in the complaint,” said Shane M. Gannon, a Connellsville attorney representing Geyer. “He intends to go to court and fight these allegations.”

Gannon added that Geyer “was as shocked as anybody” by the allegations.

“He's been dedicated his entire life serving others and the community,” Gannon said. Geyer served three terms as a councilman in Connellsville until he lost a bid for re-election in 2015.

Stefano, a Bullskin Township Republican whose district includes a portion of Westmoreland County, terminated Geyer as an aide Thursday after learning about the charges, according to a statement released by his office.

According to the affidavit filed before District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., the accuser — a girl who is now 17 — told Connellsville police Det. Thomas Patton that she met Geyer “through their work together at the Geyer Theater in Scottdale” about 10 years ago.

The victim told Patton Geyer had sexual contact with her on numerous occasions over a three-year period, beginning in May 2015, with the last incident of sexual contact occurring in April 2017.

The teenager told her therapist last month that Geyer had inappropriate contact with her and allowed her to drink wine at his house, according to court documents. She alleges the contact happened multiple times, saying he laid in bed with her and touched her under clothing, according to the complaint.

Patton said police received a ChildLine report from Fayette County Children & Youth Services March 27, launching the investigation. ChildLine is a mandatory reporting line for child abuse.

Police and a caseworker met with the alleged victim for a forensic interview last week.

In May 2015, when she was 14, the girl told Patton she spent the night at Geyer's home seven times, according to court documents. She also alleges Geyer offered her wine when she stayed.

She alleges that Geyer fondled her on a trip to New York City in 2015 when they stayed at the same hotel and attended the Broadway performance of “Les Miserables.”

Meanwhile, the board of directors of a small Westmoreland County theater, the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale, met Friday after learning of the charges and removed Geyer as its president.

Geyer has been involved in the theater, even performing in plays, since the mid-2000s when he learned he was a distant relative of theater founder Andrew Geyer, who built and opened it in 1900. It was formerly called the Geyer Opera House.

The board of directors posted the following statement on its Facebook page after the meeting:

“We are shocked and saddened by the news of the last 48 hours. GPAC will continue to cooperate in any investigations of these allegations and encourage all of our volunteers to do the same,” the statement said.

Geyer was released on unsecured bond. His preliminary hearing is slated May 17 before Haggerty.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.