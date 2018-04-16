Police probe bomb threat at Norwin school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The discovery Monday of a written threat that a bomb would explode Friday at Norwin's Hillcrest Intermediate School prompted a search by school officials and North Huntingdon police, as well as plans to use a canine explosive detection unit to go through the school Thursday evening.

The threat “Bomb School Friday 20th shsh,” was found late Monday afternoon in a girls restroom, according to Norwin school officials.

As a precaution, Hillcrest students are asked to bring only essential items to school on Friday and all backpacks will be searched as students arrive for school, Hillcrest Principal Brian O'Neil said in a letter to parents. The building will be closed to all after-school activities on Thursday.

Police told school officials that there would not be a need for those measures on Tuesday and Wednesday, Natalie McCracken, assistant superintendent of elementary education, told a concerned parent at the school board meeting Monday night.

As part of the investigation into who wrote the threat, McCracken said they are studying the handwriting of the note and any available video surveillance.

O'Neil asked parents to contact the district if their child has any information that would lead to identifying the suspect.

It was noted that April 20 has historically been a date when schools are threatened with violence.

One of the deadliest school shootings occurred on April 20, 1999, when two students went on a rampage at Columbine High School in Colorado, killing 13 people. April 20 also is the anniversary of the birthday of Adolph Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany before and during World War II.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.