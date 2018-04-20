Laurel Ridge braces for climate change

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Atop Laurel Ridge in eastern Westmoreland County, a strategically placed pile of crushed limestone serves as a low-tech measure to keep acid rain from getting into Rock Run — and then Linn Run, which feeds into Loyalhanna Creek.

"We're dealing with the acidity of our streams" said Monte Murty of Ligonier Township, president of the 460-member Forbes Trail Chapter of Pennsylvania Trout Unlimited. "We're trying to be proactive, without being overly political."

The fishermen see the impact of acid rain on trout streams from the pollutants that drop on forested ridges from power plant smokestacks and then get washed into streams by rainfall, particularly after dry spells, Murty said.

From the state perspective, the impact of climate change will be seen on top of Chestnut and Laurel ridges and the Allegheny Plateau along Westmoreland, Somerset, Indiana and Blair counties, said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Those ridges and other higher elevations could be critical for understanding the increased threat of climate change, she said.

"It will be one of the important areas for climate change," said Dunn, whose department oversees 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land across Pennsylvania.

She visited Western Pennsylvania this week to discuss the impact of climate change on the state at Saint Vincent College near Latrobe, Forbes State Forest near Laughlintown, Chatham University's Eden Hall campus in Richland Township and the Frick Environmental Center in Squirrel Hill.

To counteract the effect the acid flowing into trout streams, the Forbes Trail Chapter dumped about 600 tons of crushed limestone into headwaters of cold water streams to "sweeten" or raise the pH levels of acidic water that is home to trout and other aquatic life, Murty said.

Their job should become easier as power plants do a better job of scrubbing emissions, Murty said.

"There's no strong consensus on global warming ... and no consensus on what to do," Murty said.

Even though it snowed this week as she talked about climate change, Dunn said the state's official tree, the hemlock, is endangered by an insect that is surviving warmer winters.

What seems at odds, in terms of winter weather, is that polar vortexes are more likely to happen with global warming, Dunn said.

The impacts of global warming have yet to be seen so far within the Loyalhanna Creek Watershed, said Susan Huba, executive director of the watershed association.

The group monitors aquatic insects on the bottom of local streams.

"We have not noticed significant changes," Huba said.

But, Huba said, they are seeing more significant floods happening more frequently, and the weather is getting wetter.

The issue isn't about the weather but long-term changes, said Davitt Woodwell, president of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.

"This is a global issue, and the earliest impacts aren't being seen in Pennsylvania," he said. "There is not a 'sky is falling' moment in Western Pennsylvania."

In the end, Woodwell believes Pennsylvania will see negative impacts from climate change.

"We're also a major part of the problem," he said. "Pennsylvania at one point recently was about one percent of the world's emissions of greenhouse gases. That's changed some because of switches from coal to natural gas for a lot of our electricity, but our impact is still pretty big."

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.