Teacher's legacy touches thousands

It took stepping outside the classroom for Vicki Barnot to realize that teaching was her true passion.

When Barnot, now 63, came to that realization, there was no holding her back.

This spring, the Level Green woman is leaving the classroom once again as she retires from her post as associate professor and director of early childhood education at the University of Pittsburgh's Greensburg campus.

But this time, she's leaving a legacy, a cadre of teachers she has taught who share her passion and helped her cultivate a love of reading in a volunteer program that touched thousands of Greensburg-area youngsters during the past 20 years.

Barnot, who graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in health science education, went to work in the Belle Vernon Area School District right out of college.

After several years in the classroom, she decided to try something else. She used her health science background to try out different posts in cardiac rehab and then from 1982 to 1985 as director of the Aerobic Center in Greensburg.

She went to work every day and said she enjoyed people. But all the while, a nagging thought kept creeping into her mind: “There has to be a higher life.”

Back to school

She found her way back into the classroom when Pitt called and asked her to teach health and fitness classes. Along the way, she picked up a doctorate in teacher education, studied health science strategies and techniques, and by 1989 began a second teaching career — teaching future teachers at Pitt Greensburg.

In the beginning, those students could take initial classes at Pitt Greensburg but had to transfer out to finish a degree in education. That changed in 2010 when, thanks in part to Barnot's relentless advocacy and work, Pitt Greensburg finally was certified to offer a complete degree program in Early Childhood Education and Secondary Education.

The program that graduated its first students in 2014 is small, but that's fine with Barnot.

“Anyone can learn management skills, instructional skills. But teaching is a lifestyle. It's no 9-to-5 life. Passion, drive and inspiration are important,” Barnot said.

She began crafting her program at Pitt Greensburg with the conviction that graduates would embrace those values. She built an introductory course that requires freshmen majoring in early childhood education to go into local classrooms as volunteers with the Read for LIFE program. It's important, Barnot said, that students learn early that teaching is a calling, and there is no better way to test that calling than with actual students.

Read for LIFE is an after-school program — now in its 20th year — that serves about 150 second- through fifth-graders in Greensburg Salem elementary schools.

Lindsey Scarpo is assistant principal at Hutchinson Elementary. She marvels at how students line up to participate in the Read for LIFE program.

“All of the kids are expected every week to meet the college students. At the beginning of the session, they pick a book and read it together throughout the whole semester. This year, for the first time, they organized it like an adult book club. The students love it because they're reading and talking about books with a college student, and college students are way cooler than teachers,” Scarpo said.

Barnot said cultivating a love of reading can open up new worlds for children.

During the past 20 years, each semester she has accompanied her students to the schools every Tuesday for 12 weeks, missing only one evening session during that time.

Greensburg Salem kindergarten teacher Madalyn Minahan, who graduated from Pitt Greensburg in 2015, continued to volunteer in the Read for LIFE program even after she completed Barnot's class. Other classmates also stayed active in Barnot's program.

Classroom challenges

She was among several dozen who returned to Pitt earlier this month to honor their mentor.

“She was tough. She expected a lot from us. And we didn't want to disappoint her, so we expected a lot from ourselves. I really think I am where I am today because of the contacts I made in that program,” Minahan said.

Barnot's interest also runs to the challenges teachers ultimately will face in the classroom, challenges no one talked about 40 years ago, are integral to the course and textbook she penned for Pitt. “Teaching Health in the Elementary Grades,” now in its eighth edition, touches on issues that aspiring teachers want to know about.

“You have to touch on violence, drugs, mental health, obesity issues and what to do in the event of an unknown intruder. They need CPR and first aid. With all the health issues we have and having to share one nurse for two schools, they need to know what to do in medical emergencies, what to do in violence emergencies in the classroom. It's all important,” Barnot said.

Pitt Junior Britanni Malik of Greensburg was Barnot's student Read for LIFE coordinator this year.

“The big word that comes to mind for Dr. Barnot is perfectionist. She is just such an amazing person. She is an awesome role model who has all the characteristics of an amazing teacher. She is very loving and caring. She really puts her all into her teaching. She puts her heart into it. She pushes her students to be the best you can be,” Malik said.

Like the staff at Greensburg Salem, Malik hopes Pitt will continue Read for LIFE.

“It was such an amazing experience,” she said.

Pitt Greensburg President Sharon Smith said the school has yet to make final arrangements to continue to program.

“But yes, we are committed to it,” Smith said.

Barnot smiled upon hearing that.

“It's something I've been really hoping for,” she said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.