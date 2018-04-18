Greensburg Salem superintendent announces retirement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem School District Superintendent Eileen Amato announced her retirement Wednesday night.

She will leave June 30, the end of the district's fiscal year.

Amato is Greensburg Salem's first female superintendent. She was hired in 2011, having previously worked as the director of elementary education for the district.

She told the school board about her intention to retire in a closed-door meeting last week and announced it publicly Wednesday.

“I am going to enjoy my family and some free time for now,” she said.

The school board approved paying the Pennsylvania School Boards Association $5,000 to coordinate a search, and to advertise for a new superintendent.

Board President Ron Mellinger said he hopes to hire someone by the start of the 2018-19 school year.

“It's thorough. You get that list of candidates, and then it's narrowed down by the search committee,” he said.

The superintendent needs to be able wear many hats, he said, juggling educational, administrative and financial responsibilities.

“It's not just education anymore,” he said.

He praised Amato for leading the school district through a difficult era.

“She did a lot with what she had to work with,” he said.

During her tenure, the district had a growing number of students in poverty and shrinking financial contributions from the state and other outside sources.

“During those lean times, my biggest strength was being able to hold on to the most important student programs,” she said.

She said she doesn't yet know whether she will be involved in the search for her successor. Amato's annual salary is $144,000.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.