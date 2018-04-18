Greater Latrobe approves 6 new courses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From crime scene investigators to cabaret performers, students will have opportunities to explore careers in the sciences, the arts and service industries through new courses next fall at Greater Latrobe School District.

The school board Tuesday approved six new courses — including Principles of Biomedical Science, for students in grades 9-12 who have completed or are concurrently enrolled in biology.

In the first unit of the course, students will investigate the death of a fictitious character, Anna. Reviewing evidence such as fingerprints and hair and blood samples, “They have to figure out what happened to her,” instructor Megan Porembka said.

Other segments of the one-credit course will look at diabetes, sickle cell anemia, heart function and infectious diseases.

“It's really a hands-on course,” including dissection of a sheep's heart, she said.

Students who are members of the concert or chamber choir next year will have the option to take a semester-long Cabaret Performance course. Supplementing the district's annual high school play and musical programs, the cabaret course will immerse students in the music of the Great American Songbook.

According to instructor Rachel Surden, the young singers will select a repertoire that interests them and will have the opportunity to create an audition-style video of their vocal performance.

“We'll bring some vocal coaches in and start to explore this,” she said. “The plan is to give a performance at the end of every semester.”

Greater Latrobe's Family and Consumer Science curriculum is getting a boost with two new half-credit courses that offer students the chance to earn college credit, through a dual enrollment agreement with Westmoreland County Community College.

Introduction to Hospitality offers students an overview of “one of the largest growing industries in the world,” said instructor Nancy Burford, who is retiring June 4 and won't see the new program take shape. It will look at employment opportunities in tourism and lodging, as well as food service.

Customer Service is recommended as a follow-up course.

AP Research challenges seniors to conduct a year-long, college-level research project on a topic of their choosing, write a scholarly paper of 4,000 to 5,000 words and present an oral defense of their work.

Junior and seniors who have taken two qualifying art courses may enroll in the new Expressive Art Mentor course. Under the supervision of an instructor, the advanced students will design and prepare lessons to stimulate artistic expressions by special needs students in the life skills program.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.