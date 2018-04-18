Region says goodbye to longtime Greensburg fire Chief Ed Hutchinson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents and firefighters from across Westmoreland County and beyond turned out in Greensburg on Wednesday to honor the late J. Edward Hutchinson, the city's longtime fire chief.

"Hutch," as he was affectionately known, died Sunday at age 96.

Hearse carrying late Greensburg Fire Chief Ed Hutchinson's body drives past numerous firefighters as they salute him out of respect. Greensburg Mayor Robert Bell says they are expecting as many as 5,000 people for the memorial service in Greensburg Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EXRW5DrJgR — Joe Napsha (@jnapsha) April 18, 2018

The flag is raised for the funeral procession of Greensburg Fire Chief Ed 'Hutch' Hutchinson, via @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/ZMxkTUwRpx — Dan Speicher (@danspeicher) April 18, 2018

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered Pennsylvania flags at state facilities in Greensburg to fly at half-staff in his honor.

Fire trucks from many departments lined the procession route from Leo M. Bacha funeral home to Union Cemetery.

Margie Solochier of Greensburg waits at the bottom of St. Clair Park in Greensburg for the funeral procession of Ed Hutchinson. Her father, George Yurko was a longtime Greensburg firefighter and contemporary of Hutch. pic.twitter.com/B8JNV2XizH — Joe Napsha (@jnapsha) April 18, 2018

A view from the funeral procession of former Greensburg fire Chief Ed Hutchinson on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Photo by Noah Miller, submitted

The funeral and burial are private, but that didn't stop people from coming out to pay their respects.

Peter Angelo, an Army veteran of the war against Iraq in 2003, remembers Ed Hutchinson. pic.twitter.com/5otMn4bRWS — Joe Napsha (@jnapsha) April 18, 2018

Members of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department stand along the funeral procession route of former fire Chief Ed Hutchinson on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Photo by Noah Miller, submitted

Hutchinson joined Greensburg Hose Company No. 3 in 1939, when he was 18. He took over as chief in 1953.

He beat three other candidates to win election as chief in December 1952. He took office in January 1953 and served until his retirement in 2016.

In all, he was active in the Greensburg fire department for more than 78 years.

Youngwood firefighters line up for Ed Hutchinson's funeral along East Pittsburgh Street. pic.twitter.com/VXKjnPQM5s — Joe Napsha (@jnapsha) April 18, 2018