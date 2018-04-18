Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Region says goodbye to longtime Greensburg fire Chief Ed Hutchinson

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 10:18 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Residents and firefighters from across Westmoreland County and beyond turned out in Greensburg on Wednesday to honor the late J. Edward Hutchinson, the city's longtime fire chief.

"Hutch," as he was affectionately known, died Sunday at age 96.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered Pennsylvania flags at state facilities in Greensburg to fly at half-staff in his honor.

Fire trucks from many departments lined the procession route from Leo M. Bacha funeral home to Union Cemetery.

A view from the funeral procession of former Greensburg fire Chief Ed Hutchinson on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Photo by Noah Miller, submitted

 

The funeral and burial are private, but that didn't stop people from coming out to pay their respects.

Members of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department stand along the funeral procession route of former fire Chief Ed Hutchinson on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Photo by Noah Miller, submitted

 

Hutchinson joined Greensburg Hose Company No. 3 in 1939, when he was 18. He took over as chief in 1953.

He beat three other candidates to win election as chief in December 1952. He took office in January 1953 and served until his retirement in 2016.

In all, he was active in the Greensburg fire department for more than 78 years.

The funeral procession for long-serving Greensburg fire Chief J. Edward 'Hutch' Hutchinson makes its way beneath the flag on Arch Avenue on the way to Union Cemetery on Wednesday, April 18, 2018..
Greensburg firefighters in dress uniforms salute the funeral procession for long-serving Greensburg fire Chief J. Edward 'Hutch' Hutchinson on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Main Street in Greensburg is lined with fire trucks prior to the procession for the late Edward Hutchinson Wednedsay, April 18, 2018.
The funeral procession for long-serving Greensburg fire Chief J. Edward 'Hutch' Hutchinson makes its way beneath the flag on Arch Avenue on the way to Union Cemetery on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The funeral procession for long-serving Greensburg fire Chief J. Edward 'Hutch' Hutchinson makes its way beneath the flag on Arch Avenue on the way to Union Cemetery on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Firetrucks from throughout the region line East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, as they wait for former Greensburg fire Chief Ed Hutchinson’s funeral procession.
The funeral procession for long-serving Greensburg fire Chief J. Edward 'Hutch' Hutchinson makes its way beneath the flag on Arch Avenue on the way to Union Cemetery on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The funeral procession for long-serving Greensburg fire Chief J. Edward 'Hutch' Hutchinson makes its way beneath the flag on Arch Avenue on the way to Union Cemetery on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The funeral procession for long-serving Greensburg fire Chief J. Edward 'Hutch' Hutchinson makes its way beneath the flag on Arch Avenue on the way to Union Cemetery on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
An American flag hangs between two fire trucks as the region paid their final respects to longtime Greensburg fire Chief Ed Hutchinson, who died Sunday at age 96.
