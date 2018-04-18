Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Volunteers needed for Friday cleanup at Greensburg home

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Carl Lingelback (left), of Apollo, and Larry Armstrong, of Murrysville, add trim to a room, while working on rehabbing a house for the Westmoreland Land Bank, along Cowan Avenue in Jeannette, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland County Land Bank is in need of volunteers to help clean and improve landscaping Friday at a residential property it owns in Greensburg.

The dwelling at 416 Wayne Ave. is being prepared as a home for a low- to moderate-income family.

The volunteer effort is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in recognition of Earth Day. Those who want to participate should dress according to the weather and work conditions.

To sign up, contact Shelby Michalek at 724-830-3085.

