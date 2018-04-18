Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

N. Huntingdon hires retired state police trooper for internal probe

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

North Huntingdon has hired a retired state police officer with a background in internal affairs to probe an internal matter, one which a township commissioner said centered on an alleged racial incident within North Huntingdon's police department.

Cross Swords Investigations of Elizabeth Township was hired by township commissioners Wednesday to conduct the investigation into an unspecified matter. Cross Swords will be paid at a rate of $75 an hour.

Jeff Silka, township manager, would only say that Cross Swords was hired to investigate an “internal matter” and declined to comment on the focus.

Commissioners President Zachary Haigis also declined further comment.

Commissioner David Herold said the investigation pertains to allegations of a racial incident with the police department. Herold said he believes that more than one officer may be the focus of the investigation.

Jeffrey A. Shaw, owner of Cross Swords, said Wednesday when contacted after the commissioners' meeting that he expects to meet Thursday with Silka and Craig Alexander, township solicitor, to discuss the investigation.

Shaw said he is a retired state police trooper who worked at the Greensburg barracks. Shaw said he was involved in investigations into organized crime and also worked in the Bureau of Professional Responsibility, which involved internal affairs.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

