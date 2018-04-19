Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Registration open for 5K race honoring fallen Youngwood firefighter

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
Runners move along South First Street in Youngwood at the start of the Jeffrey “Lance” Wentzel 5K Run and Walk.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Chief Lloyd Crago, Judy Wentzel and Sen. Kim Ward embrace after dedicating a sign to Youngwood firefighter E. Jeffrey “Lance” Wentzel on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 at the interchange where Route 66 meets Route 119. Wentzel was struck and killed by a train while searching for a missing woman in 2014.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Youngwood volunteer firefighter Edwin “Jeff” Wentzel, 57, was killed by a train while searching for a missing woman beneath the Westinghouse Bridge. He had been with the department for 35 years.
The Youngwood Business Association will hold its fourth annual 5K run and walk on May 19 to honor fallen firefighter Jeffrey “Lance” Wentzel.

The association has raised more than $15,000 for a scholarship fund at Westmoreland County Community College through race proceeds over the last few years.

Wentzel, 57, a Youngwood firefighter and an avid runner, died March 22, 2014, after being struck by a train in North Versailles while he was searching with others for a missing woman. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death an accident. Wentzel served as a firefighter for 35 years and volunteered at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. and end at the Youngwood fire station on South Second Street. An entry is $20 before May 5 and then it increases to $25 through the day of the race. Registration on May 19 will be held 7:30-8:45 a.m.

The course follows the Five Star Trail and winds through the community college.

Register online at www.youngwoodaba.com .

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

