Westmoreland

Philadelphia man suspected of raping, threatening teenagers in Greensburg

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Naim Ballard is wanted on charges of rape and imprisoning a minor.
City of Greensburg Police
Naim Ballard is wanted on charges of rape and imprisoning a minor.

Updated 12 minutes ago

A Philadelphia man remained in the Westmoreland County Prison after being arrested Thursday by Greensburg police for allegedly sexually assaulting two teenagers and threatening to shoot one of them if she told anyone.

Two girls, ages 15 and 17, told police they were hanging out with friends last month at a Greensburg home where Naim Saladeem Ballard, 19, was staying, according to court documents.

The older girl left, and the younger girl went to lie down in a bedroom, police reported.

Ballard later came in and forced her to perform oral sex before raping her, according to an affidavit.

The following week, Ballard was talking to the older victim and allegedly threatened to shoot her if she told anyone what had happened to the other girl, police reported. During this conversation, Ballard gave the older girl a drink laced with a drug, according to the affidavit. She felt dizzy after drinking it, and Ballard forced her to perform oral sex, the affidavit said.

The girls later told a school guidance counselor what happened. The counselor notified Greensburg police.

Ballard is charged with rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors, unlawful restraint of a minor and false imprisonment of a minor.

District Judge Chris Flanigan set bond at $200,000 and sent Ballard to the county jail.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

