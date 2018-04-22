Retired from running Youngwood's Park & Pool, Rob Genard still plans to be found lounging poolside

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in decades, the man who made sure Youngwood residents were able to cool off and splash around in the summer heat won't be a constant presence at the community pool.

Rob Genard retired at the end of 2017 as the president of Youngwood's Park & Pool board.

“I'll miss doing the work, but it's in the best interest for the pool that I don't do it anymore,” Genard said.

Appointed to the board in the mid-1980s, Genard, 61, oversaw pool finances, daily management chores and even some construction and maintenance work.

Run by volunteers since it opened in 1959, the Park & Pool has served as a summer gathering spot for kids and adults ever since.

“When the weather was right, it was the very best. I spent my childhood there,” Genard said.

In its heyday, hot summer days drew as many as 400 people to the pool in the borough of about 4,000 residents. It hosted annual Battle of the Bands competitions and popular fundraisers.

“A week before fishing season opened we would stock the pool with trout. People would fish in the pool and pay for every inch of fish they caught. (But) it just got too hard to empty the pool and get the remaining fish out alive,” Genard said.

For a time in the late 1990s, the idea of swimming at Youngwood's pool looked like it was going down the drain.

Because of skyrocketing insurance premiums, the costs to operate the pool led some to consider closing it. Genard helped negotiate a deal with borough officials for Youngwood to take over ownership of the facility as a way to lower costs.

The board and Genard teamed up to run the pool for the borough.

“It was a huge difference,” Genard said.

“He opened and closed the pool almost every day by himself. He saved the pool,” Youngwood resident Tony Bompiani said. “His role has been totally invaluable. If there was no Rob Genard, we would not have that pool open.”

Even with a healthy dose of volunteers to oversee pool operations, the job became too much. Genard, who still works full time as driver for UPS, would stop by the pool every day it was open. At the end of last summer, he came to the conclusion he just didn't want to spend that much time away from his family.

“I missed a lot of things with my kids because I was at the pool. Last year, I missed a day at Idlewild with my granddaughter because I was at the pool,” Genard said.

With a new grandson born three weeks ago, Genard said it was time that someone else take the reins.

Borough officials have announced a renewed effort this summer to bring back some of the excitement around the pool, with new events planned, along with an updated sign and logo.

And Genard said he will still be a part of life at the pool.

“I expect to go to the pool as a guest with my grandchildren,” he said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.