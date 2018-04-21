Turtle Creek man identified as victim in icy crash in North Huntingdon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scott Harris left home Friday morning to collect his paycheck and run errands, his wife said. He never made it back.

"They told me he slid on ice, went into another lane and went head on into a vehicle," said Amy J. Harris, 46, of Turtle Creek. "He died instantly."

Westmoreland County authorities on Saturday identified Harris as the victim in a deadly two-vehicle crash on an icy North Huntingdon roadway around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

Harris, 52, of Turtle Creek died at the scene along Route 993 near Haywood Road, Coroner Ken Bacha's office reported.

The coroner's office confirmed police reports Friday that icy road conditions caused the crash.

Harris was traveling west on Route 993 in a Ford Ranger when he lost control over a patch of ice on the roadway. He crossed the center line, swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford F-250, the report said.

A Nissan Altima traveling behind Harris also struck the ice patch, lost control and collided with his pickup truck, the report said.

Harris was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Harris was a career truck driver currently working with Veltri Trucking, according to an obituary posted to the Lanigan Funeral Home site.

Amy Harris said her husband was a prankster who liked to annoy everyone and have fun. He also liked to hunt, she said.

"He just liked to get together with his friends, and sit outside, cook out," she said. "He was a family man to the T, and enjoyed his friends and family."

Harris people referred to her family as the modern day "Brady Bunch" because she had three kids and he had three kids.

The two met through a friend and were married in 2007.

Harris said her husband was adopted and welcomed her three children, Spencer, Noah and Jaden, into his life with open arms.

"He just took them in and raised them like his own," she said. "He just (had) the biggest heart of any man I've ever met."

Harris said the two didn't have any children together — they just had their blended family.

"That was enough for us," she said.

In addition to his wife, Harris is survived by children Ami Martin, 26, of Tennessee, Hannah Harris, 25, of Tarentum, James Harris, 21, of Plum and Spencer Kies, 17, Noah Kies, 15, and Jaden Kies, 15, all of Turtle Creek. He was the grandfather of four.

He was the son of Pamela Harris of Monroeville and the late Jay Harris. Also surviving are his siblings, Steve Harris of Delmont and Stacy Harris of Monroeville.

Lanigan Funeral Home in Turtle Creek will host visitation Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held there on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Jamie Martines and Madasyn Czebiniak are a Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Martines at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines. Reach Czebiniak at at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.