WCCC students tackle stress busters for finals week

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, April 23, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Freshman Erica Grippo (left), of East Huntingdon, and Alexa Darrell, of Connellsville, put together lemon scented bath bombs, during Stress Less Week, at Hempfield Twp., in Westmoreland County Community College, on Monday, April 23, 2018. Stress Less week is aimed at helping students relax before diving into finals.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bath bomb stations, therapy dogs and free spa days at college — not anything like you remember?

It must be finals week, or as the Community College of Westmoreland County has taken to calling it, “Stress Less Week.”

Like colleges everywhere, WCCC is encouraging students to prepare well, breathe deeply, chill out and take advantage of minor distractions, such as hanging out with dogs or making bath bombs to ease the stress of finals week.

Nicole Savage, 19, of Greensburg, took a break Monday morning at the WCCC's bath-bomb making station to craft a bomb with sweet orange scents.

“I have an anatomy final and it's tough. This definitely helps,” the nursing major said.

