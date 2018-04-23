Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Export regulation program slated at Saint Vincent as part of U.S. Global Growth Conference

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:33 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Business owners who want to start exporting products and services or expand existing sales overseas can learn about complying with export regulations at 10th Annual U.S. Global Growth Conference at Saint Vincent College.

This full-day conference, titled “U.S. Export Controls and Compliance,” is sponsored by the Small Business Development Center. It is co-sponsored by the U.S. Commercial Service and the Southwestern PA Commission.

To be held May 15 at the Fred Rogers Center, the conference will provide information on export compliance as well as executing a contract for the U.S. government. A strong compliance provides ongoing improvement for management and employees in order to keep current with federal requirements, according to the Small Business Development Center.

Participants will learn how to comply with the changes in export regulations.

Topics include:

• U.S. export controls and regulations, including International Traffic in Arms regulations, Office of Foreign Assets Control, cyber security and European Union privacy rules

• Automated Commercial Environment (ACE)

• Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism for Exporters; and

• European Union General Data Protection Regulations.

The conference fee is $195. To register or for additional information, contact the Saint Vincent College SBDC at 724-537-4572 or visit www.stvincent.edu/sbdc.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me