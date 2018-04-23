Export regulation program slated at Saint Vincent as part of U.S. Global Growth Conference

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Business owners who want to start exporting products and services or expand existing sales overseas can learn about complying with export regulations at 10th Annual U.S. Global Growth Conference at Saint Vincent College.

This full-day conference, titled “U.S. Export Controls and Compliance,” is sponsored by the Small Business Development Center. It is co-sponsored by the U.S. Commercial Service and the Southwestern PA Commission.

To be held May 15 at the Fred Rogers Center, the conference will provide information on export compliance as well as executing a contract for the U.S. government. A strong compliance provides ongoing improvement for management and employees in order to keep current with federal requirements, according to the Small Business Development Center.

Participants will learn how to comply with the changes in export regulations.

Topics include:

• U.S. export controls and regulations, including International Traffic in Arms regulations, Office of Foreign Assets Control, cyber security and European Union privacy rules

• Automated Commercial Environment (ACE)

• Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism for Exporters; and

• European Union General Data Protection Regulations.

The conference fee is $195. To register or for additional information, contact the Saint Vincent College SBDC at 724-537-4572 or visit www.stvincent.edu/sbdc.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.