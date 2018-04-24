Saint Vincent to break ground on library expansion

Saint Vincent College intends to break ground Wednesday morning for a $20 million major renovation and expansion of its library, a project that will provide space for art galleries to help broaden students exposure to humanities and for greater access to electronic resources and instructional technology.

College officials will gather at 11 a.m. in the front lawn of the Latimer Family Library on campus for the ceremonies to celebrate the planned renovation and two-story expansion that will create an additional 13,000 square feet at the facility. The new library space will include suites for faculty and students to conduct small group study sessions.

Among those scheduled to speak are Saint Vincent College President Br. Norman Hipps, J. Christopher Donahue, president of the college's board of directors; David A. Kell, Saint Vincent's libraries director; and Bibiana Boerio, co-chair of the library expansion. The name of the donor who has provided money for expanding the library is expected to be revealed.

The library has a collection that contains almost 240,000 print volumes, 46,000 bound periodicals and approximately 100,000 microforms, according to the college's website. It has more than 100 rare books that are at least 500 years old. That includes a copy of The Canterbury Tales produced in 1478 by the first printer in England, the college said on its website.

The Latimer Family Library is named in honor of Dale P. and Darlene M. Latimer of Derry Township, whose $1 million gift to the college was announced in January 2006. The gift provided funding for a new library entrance and for renovations.

Dale Latimer was president of R&L Development Co. of New Alexandria, a utility maintenance and heavy construction company, from 1969 to 1999.

Saint Vincent has been conducting an ambitious $100 million fundraising campaign to provide money for the library expansion and renovation, as well as $16 million student life and humanities hub that will improve dining facilities and space for commuters.

