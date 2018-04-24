Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Saint Vincent to break ground on library expansion

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
Latimer Family Library on the Saint Vincent College campus
Latimer Family Library on the Saint Vincent College campus

Updated 10 hours ago

Saint Vincent College intends to break ground Wednesday morning for a $20 million major renovation and expansion of its library, a project that will provide space for art galleries to help broaden students exposure to humanities and for greater access to electronic resources and instructional technology.

College officials will gather at 11 a.m. in the front lawn of the Latimer Family Library on campus for the ceremonies to celebrate the planned renovation and two-story expansion that will create an additional 13,000 square feet at the facility. The new library space will include suites for faculty and students to conduct small group study sessions.

Among those scheduled to speak are Saint Vincent College President Br. Norman Hipps, J. Christopher Donahue, president of the college's board of directors; David A. Kell, Saint Vincent's libraries director; and Bibiana Boerio, co-chair of the library expansion. The name of the donor who has provided money for expanding the library is expected to be revealed.

The library has a collection that contains almost 240,000 print volumes, 46,000 bound periodicals and approximately 100,000 microforms, according to the college's website. It has more than 100 rare books that are at least 500 years old. That includes a copy of The Canterbury Tales produced in 1478 by the first printer in England, the college said on its website.

The Latimer Family Library is named in honor of Dale P. and Darlene M. Latimer of Derry Township, whose $1 million gift to the college was announced in January 2006. The gift provided funding for a new library entrance and for renovations.

Dale Latimer was president of R&L Development Co. of New Alexandria, a utility maintenance and heavy construction company, from 1969 to 1999.

Saint Vincent has been conducting an ambitious $100 million fundraising campaign to provide money for the library expansion and renovation, as well as $16 million student life and humanities hub that will improve dining facilities and space for commuters.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me