Greensburg police arrest home health care worker on rape, other charges

A McKeesport man is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on allegations he raped a Greensburg woman who was a client of his home health care service.

Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered Roy L. Marks. Sr., 64, be jailed after he failed to post $400,000 bond. Greensburg police arrested Marks on Friday, charging him with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, neglect of a care-dependant person and burglary in connection with the alleged assault at his client's Luzerne Street apartment.

Marks is accused of letting himself into the apartment about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and sexually assaulted the 28-year-old woman in her bedroom, Detective Charles Irvin reported in court documents. Marks had a key to the victim's apartment because he had worked as her home health aide “for several years,” Irwin said.

“The victim advised that Marks was not scheduled to be at her home at this time. The victim stated that Marks had a history of making sexual comments in her presence,” Irvin reported.

Marks has no prior criminal history, according to online records.

Attorney Ryan H. James, of White Oak, said Marks intends to plead not guilty. He declined further comment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 3 before Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.