Westmoreland

Jeannette woman's trial in beating death will begin May 7

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, April 23, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Crystal Belle, who is accused in the beating death of her boyfriend, 19-year-old Khalil Parker, in their Jeannette apartment, is led out of her preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Joseph DeMarchis in Jeannette on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Crystal Belle, who is accused in the beating death of her boyfriend, 19-year-old Khalil Parker, in their Jeannette apartment, is led out of her preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Joseph DeMarchis in Jeannette on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Westmoreland County judge on Monday denied a defense request to postpone the trial of a Jeannette woman charged with the June 2016 beating death of a 19-year-old man in her home.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin May 7 for what is expected to be a weeklong trial for Crystal Belle, 38. Police say she used a shovel and other objects to kill Khalil Parker, 19, of Brentwood.

Parker was bound with tape and laces from Belle's shoes, police claim. Several pieces of a broken snow shovel and a wooden plank were used in the attack, according to testimony from Belle's preliminary hearing. Police found blood on the walls of Belle's South Seventh Street apartment, as well as on her clothing, bedding, towels, a nightstand, a pair of pliers and other items, police said.

The prosecution contends Parker also had injuries that were in various stages of healing.

Defense attorney Michael DeMatt said in court Monday that Belle's case will focus on challenging Parker's cause of death.

“The victim had to be hospitalized for an assault not too long before his death. This is a highly unusual case. We are questioning how he actually died,” DeMatt said.

The defense said they asked a private pathologist to review Parker's autopsy and are waiting for a written report of those findings.

DeMatt, who along with attorney Brian Aston was appointed to represent Belle, said he is scheduled to appear in federal court for another case during the week of the scheduled trial.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani told the lawyer and Belle that the trial date, which was set in January, takes precedent over DeMatt's other case.

“There is no reason to delay it,” Feliciani said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

