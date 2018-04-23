$209K scrap metal theft forced New Kensington company to lay off 4 workers, owner says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A slow market for machine-fabricated metal in 2016 was a financial concern for the owners of Quality Machined Products in New Kensington.

But it was the theft of more than $209,000 worth of scrap metal that finally caused company Vice President Dieter Stammer to lay off four of his employees.

Samuel Glover of Verona was sentenced Monday to serve up to 23 months in jail for the heist.

“We're a small company, but it was the first time we ever had to have layoffs. We're a family business,” Stammer said in Westmoreland County Court.

Glover, 57, pleaded guilty in January to two charges alleging that he took stainless steel, aluminum and other scrap metal out of the shop and sold it to a dealer.

According to court records, Stammer reported the allegations to police days after Glover was fired in October 2016 after he was suspected of the theft. Police said surveillance video from the factory showed Glover stuffing metal into plastic bags that he carried out and placed in his car.

Glover admitted to police he stole the metal and sold it to a Penn Hills business.

In court Monday, Glover apologized for the theft and said he had financial problems caused by health issues and a gambling addiction.

“I was in a bad place. They are good people, and I am ashamed of myself,” Glover said.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Glover to report to jail May 7 to begin serving a six- to 23-month sentence. The judge also sentenced Glover to serve five years on probation, including one year on house arrest, after he is released from jail and to repay $209,475 to his former employer.

“This was a significant betrayal and a significant loss for the family,” Bilik-DeFazio said. “I believe you deserve to go to jail.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.