Historic mansion will become Seton Hill University presidential residence

A historic 26-room mansion built in the coal and coke era will be Seton Hill University's first presidential residence.

The university has purchased the Regina House in Hempfield, once called the Coulter Mansion, from the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill.

Part of the mansion will be used as a residence for university President Mary Finger and future presidents. It also will be used for receptions, meetings, fundraisers and other events, according to Seton Hill spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger.

The sisters had lived in Regina House, once called the Coulter Mansion, since the 1980s but moved to various residences in the Greensburg area late last year in preparation for the sale, said Jane Strittmatter, spokeswoman for the Sisters of Charity.

Finger is expected to move in this year, Reeger said.

“The Seton Hill University Board of Trustees views Regina House as a long-term investment for the university,” Reeger said in an email.

The university has not disclosed how much it paid for the mansion, which is located minutes from the campus on Mt. Thor Road.

The deal included Bailey House, a smaller building that will be used as a garage, Reeger said.

The house was built in 1926 for Margaret Coulter, an equestrienne and hunter who ran the local Red Cross during World War II, and her brother, William.

The Gothic Tudor home features fine craftsmanship of the era , including stained-glass windows and cast-iron door hardware that depicts knights, horses and hounds. Stone jambs have carved shields bearing the Coulter siblings' initials. Interior woodwork is carved with images of shields, gargoyles and acorns.

The Sisters of Charity and Seton Hill University are separate organizations, but the sisters founded the school in 1885. The school received its state charter in 1918, becoming Seton Hill College.

