Bail reduced for acquaintance of missing Unity woman

A judge on Monday reduced the bail for the acquaintance of a missing Unity woman from $100,000 to $5,000 on a charge of receiving stolen property.

In making the change, District Judge Michael Mahady said it was “moot” because a bail revocation in an unrelated assault case is holding Thomas G. Stanko, 47, of Unity at the Westmoreland County Prison.

“Whatever we make this bail doesn't make any difference,” Mahady said.

Stanko was in court Monday for a hearing on state police accusations that he had on a White Fence Lane property an all-terrain vehicle that was reported stolen by its owner in northern Pennsylvania in about 1997. Troopers this month searched that property and another where Stanko lives.

He has denied involvement in the disappearance of Cassandra E. Gross, 51, who was last seen April 7. No arrests have been made in her missing person case.

Defense attorney David J. Shrager asked for a $1,000 bond. Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti argued that the $100,000 bond should remain because Stanko ran from police when being arrested for the charge. He has not been charged with resisting arrest.

“We believe this is a highly appropriate bond,” she said.

Mahady disagreed, adding that Stanko has always appeared for hearings.

“It's not a crime of violence; it's a property” crime, he said. “I've had him since he was a teenager ... and one thing he's always done is appear.”

Because of two new sets of charges filed against Stanko this month, prosecutors are seeking to revoke his $500 unsecured bond in a July 2017 assault case in which he is accused of knocking out several of a man's false teeth at a Youngstown bar.

A detainer also was placed on Stanko in a September 2015 case. He remains under court supervision for pointing a gun at the occupants of two vehicles that were at Unity Cemetery, next to his mother's home, for a memorial service.

The charge of receiving stolen property was filed April 13. On April 16, police filed accusations that Stanko illegally had 28 guns , two of which had been reported stolen, at the White Fence Lane home where his mother lives. Revocation and detainer hearings have not been scheduled. Preliminary hearings on the two new cases are set for Monday.

Shrager hopes to get the new charges dismissed.

“I'm hoping to have my client out shortly,” he said.

Stanko is not permitted to have a gun because of a 1993 arrest for firing three shots into the home and vehicle of a former state trooper who lived in Latrobe, according to court records. He was sentenced in 1995 to 141⁄2 to 29 months followed by four years of probation on retaliation and related charges.

Shrager has said he believes most of those guns were owned by Stanko's deceased father.

Gross' family reported her missing April 9. The next day, her burned red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was spotted by Norfolk Southern employees along railroad tracks in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park. The SUV had been burned almost beyond recognition.

Her dog, which is blind, was found along Beatty County Road in Unity.

In the days after, troopers searched Stanko's White Fence Lane and Macey Road properties.

Shrager has identified Stanko as Gross' “boyfriend.” Her mother has told the Tribune-Review that she gave police the name of a man who had been bothering her daughter for the past few months. The pair were not in a relationship, the mother said. She declined to provide a reporter with the man's name.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen Gross' SUV in the Twin Lakes area or any other unusual activity. The license plate is HLP-1411.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or 911.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.