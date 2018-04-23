Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Bail reduced for acquaintance of missing Unity woman

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, April 23, 2018, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A judge on Monday reduced the bail for the acquaintance of a missing Unity woman from $100,000 to $5,000 on a charge of receiving stolen property.

In making the change, District Judge Michael Mahady said it was “moot” because a bail revocation in an unrelated assault case is holding Thomas G. Stanko, 47, of Unity at the Westmoreland County Prison.

“Whatever we make this bail doesn't make any difference,” Mahady said.

Stanko was in court Monday for a hearing on state police accusations that he had on a White Fence Lane property an all-terrain vehicle that was reported stolen by its owner in northern Pennsylvania in about 1997. Troopers this month searched that property and another where Stanko lives.

He has denied involvement in the disappearance of Cassandra E. Gross, 51, who was last seen April 7. No arrests have been made in her missing person case.

Defense attorney David J. Shrager asked for a $1,000 bond. Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti argued that the $100,000 bond should remain because Stanko ran from police when being arrested for the charge. He has not been charged with resisting arrest.

“We believe this is a highly appropriate bond,” she said.

Mahady disagreed, adding that Stanko has always appeared for hearings.

“It's not a crime of violence; it's a property” crime, he said. “I've had him since he was a teenager ... and one thing he's always done is appear.”

Because of two new sets of charges filed against Stanko this month, prosecutors are seeking to revoke his $500 unsecured bond in a July 2017 assault case in which he is accused of knocking out several of a man's false teeth at a Youngstown bar.

A detainer also was placed on Stanko in a September 2015 case. He remains under court supervision for pointing a gun at the occupants of two vehicles that were at Unity Cemetery, next to his mother's home, for a memorial service.

The charge of receiving stolen property was filed April 13. On April 16, police filed accusations that Stanko illegally had 28 guns , two of which had been reported stolen, at the White Fence Lane home where his mother lives. Revocation and detainer hearings have not been scheduled. Preliminary hearings on the two new cases are set for Monday.

Shrager hopes to get the new charges dismissed.

“I'm hoping to have my client out shortly,” he said.

Stanko is not permitted to have a gun because of a 1993 arrest for firing three shots into the home and vehicle of a former state trooper who lived in Latrobe, according to court records. He was sentenced in 1995 to 141⁄2 to 29 months followed by four years of probation on retaliation and related charges.

Shrager has said he believes most of those guns were owned by Stanko's deceased father.

Gross' family reported her missing April 9. The next day, her burned red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was spotted by Norfolk Southern employees along railroad tracks in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park. The SUV had been burned almost beyond recognition.

Her dog, which is blind, was found along Beatty County Road in Unity.

In the days after, troopers searched Stanko's White Fence Lane and Macey Road properties.

Shrager has identified Stanko as Gross' “boyfriend.” Her mother has told the Tribune-Review that she gave police the name of a man who had been bothering her daughter for the past few months. The pair were not in a relationship, the mother said. She declined to provide a reporter with the man's name.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen Gross' SUV in the Twin Lakes area or any other unusual activity. The license plate is HLP-1411.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or 911.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Thomas G. Stanko is escorted by sheriff's deputies after his hearing at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Thomas G. Stanko is escorted by sheriff's deputies after his hearing at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Thomas G. Stanko, 47, of Latrobe is charged with receiving stolen property.
WPXI
Thomas G. Stanko, 47, of Latrobe is charged with receiving stolen property.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me