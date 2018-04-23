Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Levin to sell off more than $4M worth of furniture at warehouse

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, April 23, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
The Levin Furniture warehouse at 301 Fitz Henry Road near Smithton.
Levin Furniture will hold a major clearance sale at its South Huntingdon warehouse for the first time in 12 years.

This weekend, Levin wants to liquidate more than 100 tractor-trailer loads of furniture and is advertising discounts of up to 80 percent on inventory valued at more than $4 million, according to a company news release.

The sale is needed to make room for summer and fall merchandise, according to the regional furniture chain.

Hours are 2-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The warehouse at 301 Fitz Henry Road near Smithton does not have a showroom and normally is open solely for merchandise pickup. It is also the site of Levin's corporate headquarters.

According to Levin, the warehouse sale is the largest of its kind in the company's 98 years. It will include furniture for living rooms, bedrooms and dining rooms.

It comes as the company enters a new phase in its history, with the announcement in November of its sale to Art Van Furniture of Warren, Mich.

A Furniture Today ranking of Top 100 furniture retailers, based on 2016 data, listed Art Van at the No. 18 spot, with estimated sales of $740 million at 117 stores in five states, and Levin at No. 39, with estimated sales of $218.3 million.

The Levin company began in 1920 with a hardware and furniture store in Mt. Pleasant.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

