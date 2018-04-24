Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe police chief preps for retirement; 4 city officers interested in post

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
Latrobe police Chief James Bumar advises a group of representatives from local businesses and churches how their institutions can prepare for an active shooter during an informational session on March 5, 2018.
Jacob Tierney | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe police Chief James Bumar advises a group of representatives from local businesses and churches how their institutions can prepare for an active shooter during an informational session on March 5, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Four Latrobe police officers reportedly have expressed interest in succeeding James Bumar when he retires as chief of the city force. City officials Monday discussed seeking additional applicants from outside the police department and options for screening all candidates.

Bumar, who has served with the department for 34 years, including eight as police chief, has announced his intent to take an early retirement by mid-February. He's completing his master's degree in criminology at Saint Vincent College and is interested in teaching.

“I'll probably stay in this area,” said Bumar, who lives in Unity. “I'll see how the teaching goes. I really don't have to do it, but it's something I want to do.

“There's a whole different view of law enforcement than there was five or six years ago. It's totally different with all the police-related shootings,” he said.

Changes in tactics “need to be addressed,” he said. “That's what I want to do.”

Bumar said those who are training as officers today need to be told that “heavy hitting and things like that, they just don't fit anymore. ... They have to know it's a different style of policing now. Your interactions with society are totally different.”

City manager Wayne Jones told council Monday four Latrobe officers have expressed interest in succeeding Bumar as chief and he'd received three resumes. He discussed options for seeking other applicants, including advertising for a month online and in local print media.

Jones and Bumar recommended that council seek the services of an organization such as the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, to help determine what questions to ask candidates and to screen applicants to determine qualified finalists.

Bumar said involving a panel of police chiefs from other communities would help ensure objectivity in the assessment of candidates. He suggested a council representative observe the screening process to help determine which candidates would be a good fit for the city.

Bumar said if his successor is someone from outside the department, he'd like to help them get their bearings.

“I can say I left the job a better person than when I came into the job,” he said. “That's my best accomplishment.

“You can't do anything in this job without cooperation and people helping you out. I've always had support. It was a team effort,” he said. “It's been a good ride.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

