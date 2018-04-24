Jeannette council paves way for gas station at former Monsour medical site

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A zoning amendment permitting service or gas stations at the former Monsour Medical Center site in Jeannette was approved unanimously by city council this month.

The change allows service or gas stations on a conditional basis in regional commercial districts, which covers the 6.4-acre property on Route 30. That allows council to have some input on plans and site design from the developer, Colony Holding Co.

Colony's plans include a gas station and convenience store and two additional buildings for retail and medical tenants.

The final amendment approval on April 12 settles a weeks-long zoning dispute between council and developer Don Tarosky Jr. at the beginning of 2018. Council in December had initially approved the amendment, but then, with the addition of two new board members in January, the group reversed that decision and Taroksy took down Colony's signs at the property.

A compromise was reached later in January.

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. last year finished a $2 million demolition project there funded by local and state dollars. County officials selected Colony Holding in August to redevelop the land. Tarosky has said he hopes to break ground this year. He has not publicly identified the potential tenants.

The county's land bank bought the former Monsour property in 2014 at a judicial sale for about $15,000 after the hospital and adjoining buildings were left vacant. The medical center closed in 2006 after a series of failed state inspections.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.