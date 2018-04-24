Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette council paves way for gas station at former Monsour medical site

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 10:07 a.m.
The former Monsour Medical Center property, along Route 30 in Jeannette, is where a developer wants to build, among other things, a controversial gas station.
Submitted
The former Monsour Medical Center property, along Route 30 in Jeannette, is where a developer wants to build, among other things, a controversial gas station.
Colony Holding Co. shared these preliminary plans for Jayhawk Commons with city council. Colony is planning to redevelop the former Monsour Medical Center site on Route 30.
Colony Holding Co.
Colony Holding Co. shared these preliminary plans for Jayhawk Commons with city council. Colony is planning to redevelop the former Monsour Medical Center site on Route 30.

Updated 9 hours ago

A zoning amendment permitting service or gas stations at the former Monsour Medical Center site in Jeannette was approved unanimously by city council this month.

The change allows service or gas stations on a conditional basis in regional commercial districts, which covers the 6.4-acre property on Route 30. That allows council to have some input on plans and site design from the developer, Colony Holding Co.

Colony's plans include a gas station and convenience store and two additional buildings for retail and medical tenants.

The final amendment approval on April 12 settles a weeks-long zoning dispute between council and developer Don Tarosky Jr. at the beginning of 2018. Council in December had initially approved the amendment, but then, with the addition of two new board members in January, the group reversed that decision and Taroksy took down Colony's signs at the property.

A compromise was reached later in January.

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. last year finished a $2 million demolition project there funded by local and state dollars. County officials selected Colony Holding in August to redevelop the land. Tarosky has said he hopes to break ground this year. He has not publicly identified the potential tenants.

The county's land bank bought the former Monsour property in 2014 at a judicial sale for about $15,000 after the hospital and adjoining buildings were left vacant. The medical center closed in 2006 after a series of failed state inspections.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me