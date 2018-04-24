Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Gander Mountain reopening in Greensburg as Gander Outdoors

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
The Greensburg Gander Outdoors store front.
The Greensburg Gander Outdoors store front.

The Greensburg store of Gander Outdoors, formerly Gander Mountain, will hold a grand opening on Saturday.

The store at Greensburg Commerce Park, 1040 Towne Square Drive, closed more than a year ago after Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy.

Soon after acquiring Gander Mountain's assets in bankruptcy proceedings in May, new owner Camping World Holdings announced its intention to reopen 69 stores, including the ones in Greensburg and Johnstown.

The 31,000-square-foot store will be one of six Gander Outdoors retail locations in Pennsylvania, operating with more than 55 part-time and full-time employees, the company said.

The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with free pastries and coffee. Children will have an opportunity to paint a fishing lure from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and to build a duck call from 1 to 3 p.m.

“We look forward to seeing large crowds across the country as we continue the next phase of reopening Gander retail stores,” said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World Holdings.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

