Westmoreland County buys property for industrial park in Sewickley Township

Westmoreland County officials on Tuesday announced the purchase of 206 acres of property from the Westinghouse Electric Co. in Sewickley Township that will be site of a new industrial park.

The $2 million purchase is the final piece of the preparation and planning work for the project, which has been on the drawing board since 2012.

Once built, the Commerce Crossing project will be the 19th industrial park opened by the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp.

Officials said the site is expected to have six 20- to 40-acre parcels serviced by the agency's freight rail line and convenient access to Interstate 70.

“There is great demand right now for large pad-ready sites,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli. “Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland will not only address the need, but it will also cater to the petrochemical, manufacturing and logistic industries that demand access to interstate and rail infrastructure.”

Westmoreland's industrial park system houses 145 companies with more than 8,000 workers that officials say bring in more than $5.3 million in tax revenue.

Once completed, the new park is expected to provide more than 1,000 jobs at the site.

The WCIDC has made about $3 million in improvements to the site to install sewer service.

The next phase of the $10.1 million project is being funded through a $4.9 million state grant and a $5.3 million state business loan to pay for road widening and reconstruction, pad construction and other infrastructure improvements.

“Investment in our park system continues to be vital to the success of the county,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

The next step is to finish the permitting process, according to WCIDC and Sewickley Township officials.

Joe Kerber, chairman of the Sewickley board of supervisors, said the township will benefit from the new industrial park.

“There is no downside to this project,” Kerber said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.